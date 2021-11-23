‘Alexa play: I don’t f— with you’ — BLM responds to Kyle Rittenhouse’s claim that he supports their cause

Kyle Rittenhouse claimed this week that he supported the BLM movement and that he is not a ‘racist person.’ Associated Press

The official Twitter account of the Black Lives Matter movement has responded to Kyle Rittenhouse.

The account tweeted: “Alexa play: ‘I don’t fuck with you,'” along with a link to the Big Sean track of the same title.

Rittenhouse claimed this week that he supported the BLM movement and is not a “racist person.”

The account tweeted on November 23 in response to an article about Rittenhouse’s claim.

It included a link to the music video for Big Sean’s 2015 rap track “I Don’t Fuck With You.”

—Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 22, 2021

In an interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson this week, Rittenhouse said: “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating.”

The 18-year-old was previously on trial for charges related to the fatal shooting of two men — Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — and for injuring another, Gaige Grosskreutz, during an August 25 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The protests in Wisconsin were organized after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on five felony charges last Friday.

He has since hit out at President Joe Biden, saying that the president was “defaming his character” by implying in a Twitter video that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

The BLM movement previously reacted to Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all five charges in a tweet chain posted on November 20.

The brief Twitter statement read: “the little racist/terrorist kyle rittenhouse represents the exact kind of white-supremacist vigilante violence that we’ve seen before — with the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the murder of #TrayvonMartin.”

“It brought us into the streets more than 8 years ago and birthed #BlackLivesMatter. Today is another reminder that we’re far from achieving our abolitionist future. But rest assured, we will get there. We will win. #EndWhiteSupremacy,” the Twitter statement continued.

Insider has reached out to representatives for Black Lives Matter and Kyle Rittenhouse for comment.