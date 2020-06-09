Stunning photos and videos show the protests against police brutality from the sky

David McNew/Getty Images Protesters congregate at the Hollywood and Highland intersection as demonstrations continue over the killing of George Floyd despite the dangers of the widening coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 7, 2020 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California.

For two weeks, hundreds of thousands of Americans have gathered to protest police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd.

Protesters have marched in the streets, taken over parks, congregated in cities, and gathered outside of police precincts and state buildings in order to demand change.

This aerial footage shows the incredible size and scope of the demonstrations.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the broadest protest movement in American history, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd and put an end to police brutality.

For two weeks, protesters in all 50 states have gathered to march, chant, host vigils, and congregate in massive groups. The demonstrations have even gone global, as thousands have gathered throughout Europe, Australia, South America, Canada, and more.

This footage shows just how massive the scope of the demonstrations are, by taking a look at the gatherings from above.

Several thousand people have been protesting throughout Los Angeles for the past two weeks. On Sunday, an estimated 20,000 people marched through the streets and gathered throughout the Hollywood area.

David McNew/Getty Images Protesters congregate at the Hollywood and Highland intersection as demonstrations continue over the killing of George Floyd despite the dangers of the widening coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 7, 2020 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California.

A montage of aerial footage shows scale of Los Angeles protests from above as demonstrations continue following death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/twxX6jWXna — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 8, 2020

Sources: NBC Los Angeles, LA Times

In Philadelphia on Saturday, thousands of demonstrators were seen on nearly every corner of the city.

Aerial footage shows magnitude of Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia https://t.co/aoB4zEKGFN — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) June 6, 2020

Source: Insider

In the nation’s capitol, 10 straight days of protests brought thousands of people to march together in Lafayette Park and throughout the streets of Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Hundreds of demonstrators march toward Lafayette Park and the White House to protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Thousands of people marched down Constitution Avenue Northwest as Washington, D.C. attracted massive crowds over protests of racial injustice. cc: @AdamParkhomenko – this is the closest I’ve seen to aerial footage. pic.twitter.com/LELOnh5vjW — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) June 7, 2020

Source: Washington Post

This video shows thousands of people gathering across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Aerial footage shows thousands of people marching Saturday across the Golden Gate Bridge in protest against the death of George Floyd and police brutality. At one point, the protesters spilled off of sidewalks, blocking traffic in both directions.https://t.co/nGiM6vGOag pic.twitter.com/d8prXSi3O0 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 7, 2020

In Chicago’s Union Park on Saturday, an estimated 20,000 people gathered to listen to activists, poets, and others demand justice for George Floyd and put an end to police brutality.

WATCH: Aerial footage of Chicago's Union Park protest Saturday (VIDEO: POOL through WBBM) pic.twitter.com/p4mgPGW0k5 — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) June 6, 2020

Source: Chicago Tribune

In this video taken on June 3, protesters in Denver are seen holding up lights together in solidarity.

Aerial footage shows protesters on the streets of Denver as they hold up lights during a rally, as nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continue

Updates: https://t.co/KVGHg3R0sQ (video via @Quicktake) pic.twitter.com/lYW26Mw8TC — Bloomberg (@business) June 4, 2020

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, thousands of protesters have been taking to the streets daily since May 26. A crowd gathers here on Saturday.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Demonstrators calling to defund the Minneapolis Police Department pause on Hennepin Avenue on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aerial footage from yesterday’s protests in Minneapolis in response to police killing #GeorgeFloyd. This is probably the largest public US demonstration over police brutality since the onset of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/kwlnkPIVsc — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) May 27, 2020

Source: Insider

This aerial view of Minneapolis shows protesters gathered around a memorial to honour George Floyd.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images This aerial photo shows protestors gathered near the makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd, who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, following a day of demonstration in a call for justice on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In Atlanta, Georgia, thousands of protesters have also gathered throughout the city for 10 straight days.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images People gather during a protest against police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: AJC

Outside of the statehouse in Indianapolis, protesters were seen gathering for a sit-in demonstration on Saturday.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy Protesters gather at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, June 6, 2020 as they stage a non-violent sit in against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

This aerial view of New York City shows a throng of demonstrators gathering at a rally on Third Avenue.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Overhead view of an anti-police brutality Black Lives Matter protest rally on Third Avenue on June 2, 2020, in New York.

In Brooklyn, demonstrators gathered numerous times in McCarren Park to host vigils for Floyd, and to honour other victims of police brutality.

Scott Heins/Getty Images Demonstrators pause for a moment of silence during a protest over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer, in McCarren Park in the borough of Brooklyn on June 3, 2020 in New York City.

Source: Green Pointers

In Nearby Merrick on Long Island, thousands gathered to block off traffic and march in the streets. “There is time for a change, and it has to be now,” one demonstrator told CBS New York.

Al Bello/Getty Images An aerial view of protesters marching on June 04, 2020 in Merrick, New York.

Source: CBS New York

And in Boston, a mass of people was seen marching though the streets on May 29.

Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images Protesters march from Peter’s Park on Washington Street to Nubian Square Plaza at a Boston MAAPB, MA Action Against Police Brutality, protest against police in Boston on May 29, 2020.

The protests have been taking place internationally, too. This video shows thousands of people gathered in Parliament Square in London.

LOOK: Aerial footage shows thousands of people gathered in London's Parliament Square to protest against George Floyd's death and police brutality #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/XySpdlrYSP — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 6, 2020

Protesters in European cities have been gathering outside of US embassies to demand justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality and racial injustice across the world.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators block the road as they gather outside the US Embassy in London on May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis, USA

In Frankfurt, Germany, thousands of demonstrators are seen paying tribute to Floyd over the weekend.

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Protesters gather together in tribute to George Floyd during a demonstration, attended by tens of thousands of people, against racism and police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Thousands of protesters have been gathering throughout Berlin in the last week. Here, they’re seen filling Alexanderplatz Plaza on Saturday.

Berlin Now: Thousands take part in #GeorgeFloyd protest at Alexanderplatz plaza. Germany, France, UK, Ireland,Sweden, Denmark, Canada…all seen protests pic.twitter.com/ykpiq1kA5V — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 6, 2020

Source: Insider

In Paris, several thousand people defied a coronavirus ban on large gatherings to march and protest throughout the city.

#BlackLivesMatter protests in Paris. Trust the French pic.twitter.com/dtM6tzdGGt — John the Baptist (@sonofarinze) June 2, 2020

Source: Time Magazine

In Amsterdam, an estimated 10,000 people gathered in a massive demonstration last week at the Dam Square. Chants of “Black lives matter,” and “No justice, no peace” filled the air.

REUTERS/Eva Plevier People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1, 2020.

Source: Insider

And in Sydney, Australia, thousands gathered to support Black Lives Matter and to put an end to police brutality against Aboriginal Australians.

Source: Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.