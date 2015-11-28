Hundreds of protesters blocked Black Friday shoppers in Chicago over cop killing of black teen

Shoppers looking to get special Black Friday deals from their favourite stores in Chicago may have been surprised when Black Lives Matter protesters blocked store entrances along the Magnificent Mile, a famous shopping street in the city.

Protesters chanted phrases that have become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the country. Activists explained that the goal was to cause an economic disruption to get people to pay attention.

“Until change takes place there will be more boycotts,” civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson said while at the protest.

The demonstration comes days after a video was released by city officials showing a white Chicago police officer fatally shooting a black teenager. The video was released 13 months after 17-year-old Laquan McDonald’s death. According to an autopsy, McDonald was shot 16 times by officer Jason Van Dyke.

According to police, McDonald had a knife and “lunged at” officers. The video showed that McDonald actually was walking away from the officers. McDonald had PCP in his system at the time of his death.

Activists allege that officials from the police department to the State’s Attorney were involved in covering up the the truth about what happened that night for more than a year. Protesters called out Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in particular for his alleged role in keeping the video hidden.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

