Powerful signs from Black Lives Matter protests across the US

Lawrence Bryant/Reuters A young boy holds a sign during a protest in St Louis, Missouri.

The death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 has sparked protests across the US.

Protesters are holding signs with messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “How many weren’t filmed?”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the week since George Floyd died after being pinned down by Minneapolis police officers, protesters have marched across the US.

While “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” have become slogans of the movement, demonstrators have also created original signs of their own with personal, powerful messages.

Here are signs from Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

A man in Florida held a sign reading, “Colour is not a crime.”

Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters Miami, Florida.

The protest was held in Miami, Florida.

“When do I go from cute to dangerous?” a young boy asked.

Lawrence Bryant/Reuters St Louis, Missouri.

The sign appeared at a protest in St. Louis, Missouri.

A demonstrator displayed a sign that said, “The colour of our skin is not a weapon.”

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Anaheim, California.

The sign was held during a march in Anaheim, California.

Another sign in Jackson, Mississippi, shared a quote from civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Jackson, Mississippi.

“That’s not a chip on my shoulder. That’s your knee on my neck,” the sign read.

“How many more?” another sign said.

Jim Bourg/Reuters Washington, DC.

A protester held the sign outside the White House in Washington, DC.

In Los Angeles, a protester held up a sign reading, “For my brothers.”

Kyle Grillot/Reuters Los Angeles, California.

The sign also included the abbreviated Black Lives Matter hashtag, #BLM.

A protester marched with a sign asking, “How many weren’t filmed?”

Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP San Francisco, California.

The sign appeared at a protest in San Francisco, California.

Some demonstrators used signs to declare their allyship.

Peter Noble/The Photo Access/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m not black, but I see you. I’m not black but I hear you. I’m not black but I will stand with you,” a sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, read.

A protester turned an N95 mask into a protest sign in Santa Monica, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Santa Monica, California.

The mask read, “I can’t breathe.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.