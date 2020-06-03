How to donate to and support the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia

Getty Images

George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minnesota police has caused a massive uproar in the US and led to smaller scale protests in other parts of the world — Aussies too have taken their anger out to the streets. While it’s great to raise your voice against systematic racism, you can also use the same energy to donate to organisations in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Although the protests erupted due to Floyd’s death, they’re echoing a long history of police brutality against black people in America, and the reason why the BLM movement was founded back in 2013.

Tonight is not about this week. It is not about this year. It is not about our current president or his predecessor. Tonight was generations in the making. Our current climate is only the latest accelerant. — Errin Haines ???????????????? (@emarvelous) May 30, 2020

But the BLM movement isn’t just about the black community, it’s a movement fighting for everyone’s equal rights.

The uncomfortable truth is recent events have also shed light on Australia’s own issues with racism and the often overlooked deaths in custody of First Nations people. Guardian Australia’s Deaths Inside project found 432 Indigenous Australians have died in custody since 1991.

Where can I donate to support black and Indigenous communities?

While educating yourself on race and joining protests is one way to fight the good fight, there are more ways to make use of the outrage that’s left many of us feeling helpless. If you’re keen, here’s a list of both local and international organisations you can donate to that are advocates for equal rights and support black and Indigenous communities.