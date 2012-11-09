SPOTTED: A Menacing Black Lamborghini Murcielago In China

Just about any Lamborghini Murcielago is a beautiful thing. But this one, spotted in Chengdu, China, is gorgeous in a scary way.



The limited edition LP670-4 SV is all black, with tinted windows. The few orange marks are all that make it visible against a dark background.

This photo was posted on Car News China, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Car News China

SEE MORE: Turn Your Bentley Into A Corner Office On Wheels

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.