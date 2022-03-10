A North Carolina parent claims Black children at her son’s school were ‘sold’ at a mock ‘slave auction’ held by his classmates

North Carolina parent Ashley Palmer said her son had initially not considered the incident ‘worth sharing’ as he thought ‘this type of stuff’ was ‘the norm.’ Stock Photo/Getty Images

North Carolina parent Ashley Palmer said her son was roped into a “slave auction” for Black kids held at his school.

According to Palmer, the auction involved Black children being “sold” by a “slavemaster.”

Palmer says her Black son was harassed and bullied after she voiced her concerns.

A North Carolina parent says her son was roped into a mock slave auction held by his classmates, in which Black children were “sold” by a “slavemaster.”

In Facebook posts on March 4 and 5, Ashley Palmer wrote that her son Jeremiah, a student at the J.S. Waters School, had initially not considered telling his parents about the incident because he thought “this type of stuff” was “the norm.”

“His friend ‘went for $350’ and another student was the Slavemaster because he ‘knew how to handle them.’ We even have a video of students harmonizing the N-word,” wrote Palmer in her March 4 post. She did not specify the race of the other children involved in the incident.

“Since when were children so blatantly racist? Why is this culture acceptable? Chatham County was made aware and is intervening but hug your babies especially the ones that are subject to racism by students and faculty,” she added.

The J.S. Waters School is a K-8 school with 227 students, 65% of whom are white. It also has 34 Black students, who make up 14% of its enrollment.

“Thankfully Jeremiah is a strong unapologetically black young man and I’m so proud of how tactfully he has handled these repulsive situations,” Palmer wrote in her March 4 post.

The Chatham County Schools’ Facebook account commented on Palmer’s Facebook post on March 5, saying that the school’s principal was taking the issue “very seriously.” “We want to continue to work with you, your son and all of our students to ensure we have an environment that is healthy, supportive, and kind,” it said in the comment.

In a separate statement dated March 8, the Chatham County Schools’ superintendent Anthony Jackson acknowledged that “recent incidents involving students using racially insensitive language and offensive imagery” had taken place.

“These incidents were unacceptable and do not reflect who we are as a school system or a community,” he wrote.

“No student, staff, or family should be silent when their humanity, dignity or identity are threatened, disrespected or challenged,” Jackson added.

However, in a Facebook post that same day, Palmer claimed that her son had been assaulted and continually harassed since the school was notified about the incident.

“Today at recess the ‘slavemaster’ ‘accidentally’ hit my son with a baseball 4 times upon his return to school,” she wrote.

Palmer also claimed in her post that the students involved in the “slave auction” had been suspended for one day and that no action had been taken by the school over the offensive video. She said she would also be contacting the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to discuss “legal options.”

“It’s a shame my child isn’t safe at school. Where is the staff when this is happening? Now when my son gets fed up, will they protect him the way they have protected this other child?” she wrote.

Palmer, Chatham County Schools, and the J.S. Waters School did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.