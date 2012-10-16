The Black Keys Settle Lawsuit With Home Depot & Pizza Hut Over Cheesy Bites Ad

The rock duo got an undisclosed settlement after their songs were used without authorization in Pizza Hut and Home Depot commercials.

Rock duo the Black Keys have reached a state of harmony with Pizza Hut and Home Depot.Or at least they’ve agreed to call off the lawyers.



The group, along with their producer Danger Mouse, have reached settlement agreements with the pizza chain and the home-goods giant, after filing suits against them in June, according to court papers obtained by TheWrap.

According to court papers, the parties have requested that the suits, which were filed in U.S. District Court in California, remain on the docket while they finish documenting the settlements.

The group and its producer claimed that Pizza Hut, in “a brazen and improper effort to capitalise on Plaintiffs’ hard-earned success,” used the group’s 2011 song “Gold on the Ceiling” in an ad for their Cheesy Bites Pizza without authorization, and that Home Depot had done the same with their song “Lonely Boy” in a commercial for Ryobi power tools.

The group had sought injunctions against the companies from further using the songs, plus reimbursement for profits derived from the songs’ use, unspecified damages, interest, attorneys’ fees and court costs.

Terms of the settlements were not disclosed, and the group’s attorney has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

However, if the group suddenly finds itself with an abundance of Cheesy Bites pizza and bathroom tiles, you’ll know why.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

