The drummer from the Black Keys says Jack White tried to fight him at a NYC bar last night

The bad blood between The Black Keys and musician Jack White just took another major hit.

Monday morning Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney took to Twitter to detail an encounter that reignited their long-going feud. Carney said he had never met White until the encounter, but that White “came to a bar in Nyc I go to a lot with a few friends and tried to fight me.”

He added, ” He [White] is why I play music. The bully arseholes who made me feel like nothing.”

The two have history: In 2014, when TMZ released intimate emails between White and his ex-wife, Carney called White “an arsehole,” and said he felt bad for him.

White subsequently apologised to the group and wished them “all the success they can get.”

Check out Carney’s side of the confrontation below:

I’ve never met jack white.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

Until last night.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

He came to a bar in Nyc I go to a lot with a few friends and tried to fight me.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

I don’t fight and don’t get fighting but he was mad!!!

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

He is why I play music. The bully arseholes who made me feel like nothing. Music was a private non competitive thing.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

Not sure what he’s unhappy with cuz I just liked Zeppelin a lot and wanted to play guitar. Cut my pinky off and ended up being a drummer

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

Not the best drummer but a passionate one. But any way jack white. A 40 year old bully tried to fight the 35 year old nerd.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

It might get loud but it might also get really really sad and pathetic.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

Jack white is basically billy corgan’s dumb arse zero t-shirt in human form.

— Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 14, 2015

