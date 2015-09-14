The drummer from the Black Keys says Jack White tried to fight him at a NYC bar last night

Travis Lyles
The Black KeysWikimedia CommonsDan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys call Nashville home.

The bad blood between The Black Keys and musician Jack White just took another major hit.

Monday morning Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney took to Twitter to detail an encounter that reignited their long-going feud. Carney said he had never met White until the encounter, but that White “came to a bar in Nyc I go to a lot with a few friends and tried to fight me.”

He added, ” He [White] is why I play music. The bully arseholes who made me feel like nothing.”

Jack white santiagoJack White/Third Man RecordsJack White

The two have history: In 2014, when TMZ released intimate emails between White and his ex-wife, Carney called White “an arsehole,” and said he felt bad for him.

White subsequently apologised to the group and wished them “all the success they can get.”

Check out Carney’s side of the confrontation below: 

