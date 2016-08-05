'Black-ish' producer says the race of the show's audience is irrelevant: 'It doesn't matter who's watching our show'

Getty Images From left, ‘Black-ish’ stars Laurence Fishburne, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Anthony Anderson at the 2016 summer TCA in Beverly Hills.

The cast and showrunner of “Black-ish” don’t think it matters what race their viewers come from.

A reporter sparked some strong comments from the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills when he brought up some early controversy over the show’s title and asked if they had statistics for how much of their audience is black and white.

“I will be so happy when diversity is not a word,” “Black-ish showrunner Kenya Bariss said of the reporter’s question. “I have the best job in the world and I’m constantly having to talk about diversity. I have the best actors. This is ridiculous. Everything is about black and white … It doesn’t matter who’s watching our show.”

After two seasons on the air, “Black-ish” was recently honored with two Emmy nominations for its leads, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. On its past season, the show has delved into deeper topics, including an episode that dealt with recent officer shootings involving black victims.

“I’m so tired of talking about diversity,” Barris continued. “It’s clouding the conversation.”

Ross also asked the reporter if he had asked the same question of other show panels. The reporter said he hadn’t.

While asking the question, the reporter also mentioned that Trump had called the show’s title “racist.”

How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled “Blackish”? Can you imagine the furor of a show, “Whiteish”! Racism at highest level?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2014

In response to that, actress Jennifer Lewis responded, “Nobody cares what Trump says about anything!”

