An Indiana high school student was referred to as 'Black Guy' in a 2020 yearbook instead of his name

A student at an Indiana high school student was referred to as “Black Guy” in the 2020 yearbook description instead of his name, according to WRTV.

Brown County Schools officials issued an apology and announced an investigation into the incident in a statement Monday, FOX59 reported.

“I am deeply sorry to inform you that the Brown County High School 2020 yearbook includes a truly reprehensible error,” the statement said.

The caption was published in Brown County High School’s 2020 yearbook underneath a photo of the school’s basketball team,WRTV reported.

Leaders at Brown County High School in Nashville, IN are investigating after the school's yearbook listed a student as "BLACK GUY" instead of using his name. Supt. says there will be consequences, also looking into republishing the yearbook #WakeUp11 @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/cTuk8rifGQ — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) October 20, 2020

The county school system superintendent, Dr. Laura Hammack, and school principal Matthew Stark addressed the caption in a letter published by FOX59, apologizing for the incident and calling it “a clear violation” of the school district’s “nondiscrimination policy.”

According to the letter, the school launched an “ongoing investigation” and administrators are “working collaboratively with the student’s family to find ways to rectify the situation.”

Hammack also spoke about the incident during a Facebook Live video on Monday. She said the school district would cover the costs of a replacement yearbook.

“We are exploring with our vendor options that we have to republish a new yearbook,” Hammack said in the video, adding: “This yearbook fundamentally needs to be fixed, so we are researching options for what needs to be done to make it right.”

Hammack said that other students in the class of 2020 are “sickened” by the incident and that she “couldn’t agree more.”

