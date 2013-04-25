FBI Alleges Massive Collusion Between Prison Guards And A Gangster Who Seduced Them

The gate of the Baltimore City Detention centre

Thirteen prison guards in Baltimore have been indicted for allegedly letting members of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) prison gang terrorize their jails and break the law behind bars.



The guards were indicted for racketeering along with seven inmates, including the gang’s alleged ring leader, Tavon White, according to the 44-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

The Black Guerilla Family gangsters allegedly bribed prison guards to bring them mobile phones and other contraband necessary to launder money and deal drugs from behind prison walls.

White also allegedly seduced several female guards in the Baltimore City Detention centre (BDCC).

Three of those guards got pregnant with White’s baby. One of those corrections officers, Jennifer Owens, was allegedly impregnated by White twice and had tattooed “Tavon” on her neck.

White also allegedly had sex with corrections officer Katera Stevenson, who got “Tavon” tattooed on her wrist.

By allegedly bribing and sometimes wooing guards, BGF members were able essentially to rule the facility that was supposed to be guarding them. In one call made from the BDCC, White allegedly said, “This is my jail. You understand that? I’m dead serious….I make every final call in this jail.”

Prison gangs like the BGF were put in the spotlight recently when the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas was initially suspected of assassinating two Texas prosecutors (and later cleared).

