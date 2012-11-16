12 Ways Technology Will Make Black Friday 2012 Different From Any Other

You do it. We do it. And by the looks of it, so does everyone else. Showrooming -- the act of going to a brick-and-mortar store to test drive a product before purchasing it online for less -- is on the rise.

And thanks to the proliferation of speedy 4G technology, you can now compare those online prices much faster while you're in-store. This speed could help you save on site too, as some retailers like Best Buy will make an attempt to counter showrooming by price-matching deals found online via your smartphone.



