Meet The Up-And-Coming Comedians Who Starred In This Year's Black Friday Commercials

Megan Angelo
maria bamford target commercial

Black Friday is upon us, with all its hysterical discounts and evidence of the moral deterioration of the human race.

But on a lighter note!

The ubiquitous commercials hawking the big-box chains’ sales are filled with up and coming comedic talent — meet them now, before their big breaks.

Let's start with the undisputed two-years-running queen of Black Friday ads: the crazy Target lady.

The wild-eyed bargain fiend is Maria Bamford, an LA-based standup who Judd Apatow told the LA Times he thinks is hysterically funny.

That sales associate is Neil Casey, who's been performing at New York's Upright Citizens Brigade theatre since 2001.

