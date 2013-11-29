11 Black Friday Deals Wal-Mart Shoppers Fought Over

Competition for Wal-Mart’s Thanksgiving deals is intense.
Many shoppers who braved the Black Friday sale crowds witnessed altercations over coveted merchandise.
We combed Twitter to find what items Wal-Mart shoppers were most passionate about.
1. Crockpot:
There was a fight in walmart over a crock pot…
— TG (@trevergee) November 29, 2013
2. Cheap DVDs:
There was a fight at Walmart over the dollar DVDs when the sale started. I couldn’t stop laughing.
— Stephanie Porter (@that_girl_10) November 29, 2013
3. Toaster
Well saw a fight at Walmart over what? 2 dollars off a toaster? Haha ridiculous
— Adam Kinderknecht (@ajkinderknecht) November 29, 2013
4. Sweater:
I went ppl watching at a black Friday sale at Wal-Mart one year. Saw two grown women fight over a sweater. A sweater.
— John Slone (@johndslone) November 29, 2013
5. Air mattress:
America the beautiful RT @_hellointernet_: I just saw two ladies literally fight over an air mattress at Walmart! Lmfao xD
— Wesley Robinson (@SirWesleyThe1st) November 29, 2013
6. Tablet:
Witnessed a fight at walmart over a $US29 tablet…..
— Amanda Sanchez (@Amanda__Sanchez) November 29, 2013
7. Xbox:
Went to Walmart and saw a fist fight between like 6 guys over an xbox 360. People are animals. I wish I wouldve taken a video of it.
— TurntTroist (@Tristen_Olson) November 29, 2013
8. Bath mat:
RT @B_meson: RT @narry_me_: My mum just got into a fight at Walmart over a bathmat I love Black Friday shopping
— Minister Flashes (@Federal_flashes) November 29, 2013
9. Headphones:
Fight in Walmart over some Dr.Dre headphones.. My only question is who would pay $US115 on headphones in the first place?!?
— Alexis Mills (@AlexisMills95) November 29, 2013
10. George Foreman Grill:
There was a fist fight over a George Foreman grill at Walmart… Welcome to Saginaw
— Nick Carraway (@QUADOMINATE8) November 29, 2013
11. Towels
I just saw the best fight tonight at walmart tonight over towels !
— anthony2328 (@anthonydemengez) November 29, 2013
