11 Black Friday Deals Wal-Mart Shoppers Fought Over

Competition for Wal-Mart’s Thanksgiving deals is intense.

Many shoppers who braved the Black Friday sale crowds witnessed altercations over coveted merchandise.

We combed Twitter to find what items Wal-Mart shoppers were most passionate about.

1. Crockpot:

There was a fight in walmart over a crock pot…

— TG (@trevergee) November 29, 2013

2. Cheap DVDs:

There was a fight at Walmart over the dollar DVDs when the sale started. I couldn’t stop laughing.

— Stephanie Porter (@that_girl_10) November 29, 2013

3. Toaster

Well saw a fight at Walmart over what? 2 dollars off a toaster? Haha ridiculous

— Adam Kinderknecht (@ajkinderknecht) November 29, 2013

4. Sweater:

I went ppl watching at a black Friday sale at Wal-Mart one year. Saw two grown women fight over a sweater. A sweater.

— John Slone (@johndslone) November 29, 2013

5. Air mattress:

America the beautiful RT @_hellointernet_: I just saw two ladies literally fight over an air mattress at Walmart! Lmfao xD

— Wesley Robinson (@SirWesleyThe1st) November 29, 2013

6. Tablet:

Witnessed a fight at walmart over a $US29 tablet…..

— Amanda Sanchez (@Amanda__Sanchez) November 29, 2013

7. Xbox:

Went to Walmart and saw a fist fight between like 6 guys over an xbox 360. People are animals. I wish I wouldve taken a video of it.

— TurntTroist (@Tristen_Olson) November 29, 2013

8. Bath mat:

RT @B_meson: RT @narry_me_: My mum just got into a fight at Walmart over a bathmat I love Black Friday shopping

— Minister Flashes (@Federal_flashes) November 29, 2013

9. Headphones:

Fight in Walmart over some Dr.Dre headphones.. My only question is who would pay $US115 on headphones in the first place?!?

— Alexis Mills (@AlexisMills95) November 29, 2013

10. George Foreman Grill:

There was a fist fight over a George Foreman grill at Walmart… Welcome to Saginaw

— Nick Carraway (@QUADOMINATE8) November 29, 2013

11. Towels

I just saw the best fight tonight at walmart tonight over towels !

— anthony2328 (@anthonydemengez) November 29, 2013

