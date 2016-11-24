Black Friday at Walmart kicks off on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are kicking off at

12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day.

The discounts available online and through the app include a Samsung 50-inch Smart 4KTV for $398 ($230 savings), a Nest 3rd-Generation Learning Thermostat for $199 ($50 savings), and the iPad Mini 2 32GB for $199 ($70 savings).

The in-store event featuring “doorbuster” deals will kick off at 6 p.m. that day, which is in line with what the company did last year.

Some industry experts have said the significance of Black Friday is diminishing as an increasing number of retailers start offering holiday discounts days and weeks before the shopping day.

But Walmart’s chief merchandising officer, Steve Bratspies, said Black Friday remained the biggest shopping event of the year.

“We think it’s still the biggest event in retail that customers get really excited about,” he said Wednesday in a call with reporters.

In preparation for this year’s demand, the retailer has increased its Black Friday merchandise by 50% on Walmart.com over last year.

“I said it before and I will say it again: We will win the season on price — on Black Friday, on Cyber Monday, and every day before and after,” Bratspies said. “That means delivering the Black Friday deals we’re known for in stores, online, and on our app. And, we’ve secured significant availability of these items. We pride ourselves on not being the retailer who advertises a great price and then only has a few available.”

Here’s Walmart’s top Black Friday deals that will be available in stores and online on Thanksgiving, according to the company:

