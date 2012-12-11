Cyber Monday Beat Black Friday When It Came To Consumer Sentiment

Using a sophisticated social media analytics platform, SAP tracked and analysed consumer sentiment during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While there was a clear buzz winner, it’s also clear that lines are blurring between when each event starts and stops and that retailers need to find new ways to empower and reward consumers. Check out the inforgraphic below to see who won the battle this year.



