Black Friday Traffic Surge Overloads Amazon's Surge-Proof Servers (AMZN)

A good Black Friday for retailers? Doesn’t sound that way, but eCommerce traffic was heavy enough that several big web sites either had major outages or experienced slowdowns.



Sears.com held a one-day sale and saw its site go down completely for two hours amidst the rush. And Amazon (AMZN) saw average checkout times increase from about 25 seconds a week ago to 40 seconds on Friday, the AP reports.

Hard to read much into this vis-a-vis ecommerce sales, but it’s still surprising that Amazon slowed down. An extra 15 seconds of lag is hardly a crisis, but it’s enough for the average consumer to notice.

See Also:

eCommerce Growth Crashing To A Halt

Online Shopping Faces Holiday Slowdown (Just Like Everyone Else)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.