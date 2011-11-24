BLACK FRIDAY: The Best Credit Cards To Use

The Black Friday mayhem is only days away… which plastic will give you the most bang for your buck in the department stores this Friday?



Great question. I’d recommend a solid cash back rewards card, or airline miles card. You can see a cool looking ranking of my current favourite offers and the best credit cards for department store shoppers right here. Not only will you earn cash back or miles when you spend, but you’ll gain a number of purchase protections that you would NOT receive if you were to shop on Black Friday using only old-fashioned cash or a debit card.

For example, Visa Signature credit cards and American Express cards both have amazing purchase protection built right in. Details: “Many Visa Signature card purchases are protected against theft or damage for the first 90 days from the date of purchase.” It’s up to a maximum of $500 per claim and $50,000 per cardholder “in the event of theft, damage due to fire, vandalism, accidentally discharged water, or certain weather conditions.” You can even file your claim online now.

American Express offers similar embedded protection: “Just use your Card and Purchase Protection can protect eligible purchases against accidental damage or theft for up to 90 days from the date of purchase.” This coverage applies to worldwide purchases as well, so even if you’re shopping abroad or buying from an online retailer in Europe, you’ll enjoy greater protection.

Speaking of AmEx and Black Friday, this Saturday is their second annual Small Business Saturday. Eligible cardholders can register their cards to receive a one-time $25 statement credit after spending $25 or more on Saturday, November 26th at a legitimate small business (i.e. not a chain or huge corporate retailer).

— provided by Outlaw; compare more credit card deals and promotions in our comparison portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card deals comparison site, so obviously we do maintain financial relationships with most major banks and financial institutions, and may have relationships with the issuers mentioned in this post at time of publication.

