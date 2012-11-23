All The Best Black Friday Deals For Gadgets And Apps

Photo: Getty Images
Black Friday starts early this year.Some retailers, including Amazon, are starting Black Friday sales as early as today. Meanwhile, some physical stores like Walmart will start their special offers Thursday evening.
We’re picking out our favourite Black Friday deals in tech. We’ll be updating this list throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest.
What it is: Samsung's flagship Android phone and one of the best smartphones you can buy today.
Black Friday Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract from Sprint.
Normal Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract.
Timing: Begins Thursday November 22.
Where to buy: Sprint's online store.
What it is: Dell's 13-inch Ultrabook, the XPS 13.
Black Friday Price: $799
Normal Price: $950
Timing: Begins 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday
Where to buy: Available on Dell's website.
What it is: Motorola's Droid Razr M is one of the company's newest Android phones. It has a nice (nearly) edge-to-edge screen.
Black Friday Price: $0.01 with a new two-year agreement
Normal Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
Timing: Available now
Where to buy: Amazon Wireless
What it is: A 70-inch Internet-ready HD TV from Vizio.
Black Friday Price: $1,699.99
Normal Price: $1,999.99
Timing: Begins 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday
Where to buy: Vizio's website
What it is: Microsoft is discounting some Xbox 360 bundles that include a few games and a Kinect.
Black Friday Price: $100 off select bundles.
Normal Price: Varies
Timing: Begins Thursday
Where to buy: Microsoft's online store
What it is: A 55-inch Smart TV from Samsung. Includes streaming services like Netflix and Pandora.
Black Friday Price: $799.99
Normal Price: $1,499.99
Timing: Friday morning
Where to buy: Best Buy Stores
What it is: A 250 GB PlayStation 3, plus two games.
Black Friday Price: $199.99
Normal Price: $299.99
Timing: Starts Friday Morning
Where to buy: Best Buy Stores
What it is: Barnes & Noble's e-reader, the Nook Simple Touch.
Black Friday Price: $59
Normal Price: $99
Timing: Friday
Where to buy: In stores and on Barnes & Noble's website.
What it is: Microsoft's newest PC operating system.
Black Friday Price: $66.99
Normal Price: $199.99
Timing: Available now
Where to buy: Amazon
What it is: Apple's top-of-the-line iPad with Retina display.
Black Friday Price: $60 Target gift card with purchase. iPads start at $499
Normal Price: $499
Timing: Friday morning
Where to buy: Target stores
What it is: Google's previous flagship Android phone.
Black Friday Price: Free with a two-year contract from Verizon.
Normal Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract.
Timing: Available now.
Where to buy: Verizon stores and Verizon's website
What it is: A Wi-Fi hotspot that runs on Verizon's 4G network.
Black Friday Price: Free with a two-year contract from Verizon.
Normal Price: $19.99 with a two-year contract.
Timing: Available now.
Where to buy: Verizon stores and Verizon's website
What it is: A portable Blu-Ray player from Sony.
Black Friday Price: $199.99
Normal Price: $249.99
Timing: Available now.
Where to buy: Sony's website
What it is: A Blu-Ray player for your HD TV from Sony.
Black Friday Price: $69.99
Normal Price: $99.99
Timing: Available now.
Where to buy: Sony's website
What it is: iPads, iPods, and MacBooks
Black Friday Price:
- Save $41 on every iPad. Models start at $458.
- Save $31 on every iPad 2. Models start at $368.
- Save $31 on every iPod Touch. Models start at $268.
- Save $21 on ever fourth-generation iPod Touch. Models start at $178.
- Save $11 on every iPod Nano. Models start at $138.
- Save $101 on all MacBooks. The MacBook air starts at $898.
Timing: Available now.
Where to buy: Apple Stores and Apple's website.
What it is: Nokia's new flagship Windows Phone
Black Friday Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract.
Normal Price: $99.99
Timing: Available now. Sale ends Sunday.
Where to buy: AT&T retail stores.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.