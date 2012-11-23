All The Best Black Friday Deals For Gadgets And Apps

Black Friday starts early this year.Some retailers, including Amazon, are starting Black Friday sales as early as today. Meanwhile, some physical stores like Walmart will start their special offers Thursday evening.

We’re picking out our favourite Black Friday deals in tech. We’ll be updating this list throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest.

Sprint is selling the Galaxy S III for $49.99

What it is: Samsung's flagship Android phone and one of the best smartphones you can buy today.

Black Friday Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract from Sprint.

Normal Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract.

Timing: Begins Thursday November 22.

Where to buy: Sprint's online store.

Dell has a great deal on its Ultrabook

What it is: Dell's 13-inch Ultrabook, the XPS 13.

Black Friday Price: $799

Normal Price: $950

Timing: Begins 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday

Where to buy: Available on Dell's website.

You can get one of Motorola's best phones for a penny

What it is: Motorola's Droid Razr M is one of the company's newest Android phones. It has a nice (nearly) edge-to-edge screen.

Black Friday Price: $0.01 with a new two-year agreement

Normal Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract

Timing: Available now

Where to buy: Amazon Wireless

Vizio is selling a massive 70-inch TV for just $1,700

What it is: A 70-inch Internet-ready HD TV from Vizio.

Black Friday Price: $1,699.99

Normal Price: $1,999.99

Timing: Begins 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday

Where to buy: Vizio's website

Microsoft has some good Xbox discounts

What it is: Microsoft is discounting some Xbox 360 bundles that include a few games and a Kinect.

Black Friday Price: $100 off select bundles.

Normal Price: Varies

Timing: Begins Thursday

Where to buy: Microsoft's online store

Here's a good deal on one of Samsung's Smart TVs

What it is: A 55-inch Smart TV from Samsung. Includes streaming services like Netflix and Pandora.

Black Friday Price: $799.99

Normal Price: $1,499.99

Timing: Friday morning

Where to buy: Best Buy Stores

Best Buy has a great deal on PlayStations

What it is: A 250 GB PlayStation 3, plus two games.

Black Friday Price: $199.99

Normal Price: $299.99

Timing: Starts Friday Morning

Where to buy: Best Buy Stores

Get a Nook for next to nothing

What it is: Barnes & Noble's e-reader, the Nook Simple Touch.

Black Friday Price: $59

Normal Price: $99

Timing: Friday

Where to buy: In stores and on Barnes & Noble's website.

Upgrade to Windows 8 for a fraction of the regular price

What it is: Microsoft's newest PC operating system.

Black Friday Price: $66.99

Normal Price: $199.99

Timing: Available now

Where to buy: Amazon

Target will give you a gift card with iPad purchase

What it is: Apple's top-of-the-line iPad with Retina display.

Black Friday Price: $60 Target gift card with purchase. iPads start at $499

Normal Price: $499

Timing: Friday morning

Where to buy: Target stores

You can get the Galaxy Nexus for free.

What it is: Google's previous flagship Android phone.

Black Friday Price: Free with a two-year contract from Verizon.

Normal Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract.

Timing: Available now.

Where to buy: Verizon stores and Verizon's website

Get a 4G hotspot for free

What it is: A Wi-Fi hotspot that runs on Verizon's 4G network.

Black Friday Price: Free with a two-year contract from Verizon.

Normal Price: $19.99 with a two-year contract.

Timing: Available now.

Where to buy: Verizon stores and Verizon's website

How about a cheap portable Blu-Ray player?

What it is: A portable Blu-Ray player from Sony.

Black Friday Price: $199.99

Normal Price: $249.99

Timing: Available now.

Where to buy: Sony's website

And here's a great price on a regular Blu-Ray player for your TV

What it is: A Blu-Ray player for your HD TV from Sony.

Black Friday Price: $69.99

Normal Price: $99.99

Timing: Available now.

Where to buy: Sony's website

Here are all of Apple's Black Friday Deals

What it is: iPads, iPods, and MacBooks

Black Friday Price:

  • Save $41 on every iPad. Models start at $458.
  • Save $31 on every iPad 2. Models start at $368.
  • Save $31 on every iPod Touch. Models start at $268.
  • Save $21 on ever fourth-generation iPod Touch. Models start at $178.
  • Save $11 on every iPod Nano. Models start at $138.
  • Save $101 on all MacBooks. The MacBook air starts at $898.

Timing: Available now.

Where to buy: Apple Stores and Apple's website.

AT&T has a good deal on Nokia's Lumia 920

What it is: Nokia's new flagship Windows Phone

Black Friday Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract.

Normal Price: $99.99

Timing: Available now. Sale ends Sunday.

Where to buy: AT&T retail stores.

