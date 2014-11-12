You'll Be Able To Get A Free Galaxy S5 And A Much Cheaper IPhone 6 At Target This Month

Black Friday is still weeks away, but we’re already getting an idea of what Target will have to offer during the biggest shopping day of the year.

One of the more notable deals is the retailer’s Galaxy S5 bargain, which allows you to purchase the phone for just $US0.01 with a new two-year contract via AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

Blog 9to5Google first spotted the ad preview.

Both Verizon and AT&T are selling the Galaxy S5 for $US199.99 on a two-year contract while Sprint is selling it for $US99.99 on contract.

Target’s discount is a great deal if you’ve been eyeballing the Galaxy S5 and are in the market for a new Android phone.

You can also get the iPhone 6 for just $US99 with a two-year contract if you’re a Sam’s Club member, or $US179.99 through Target otherwise. That’s still $US20 cheaper than the standard $US199.99 starting price you’ll get through most carriers on a two-year contract.

Target will be offering these discounted prices Nov. 27- 29, and we’re likely to see more Black Friday previews surface as Thanksgiving approaches.

