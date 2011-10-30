Target Will Kick Off Black Friday Earlier This Year

Photo: YouTube

Target is rolling out the welcome mat after everyone finishes enjoying their Thanksgiving meals this year.Its 1,700 stores will be open for 23 hours starting at midnight on the night of Thanksgiving and closing at 11 p.m. on November 25th.



Target follows Walmart’s trend after it opened at midnight last year.

Although Walmart hasn’t announced its 2011 plans yet, most expect the two big box stores to compete against each other over the crazy holiday shoppers.

Other stores that opened on Thanksgiving day last year include most Sears and Kmart locations, which opened in the morning, Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic.

