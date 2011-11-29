Black Friday Spending Totaled $52 Billion

Say what you want about Black Friday (the violence, the pepper spray, the waking up early), but you can’t deny its success — especially this year. The average shopper spent $398.62 this past weekend, which is a huge jump from last year’s average of $364.34, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). Total sales for Black Friday weekend 2011 were $52 billion – a record.



[Check out these must have smartphone apps for holiday shopping!]

And a staggering 226 million people went to the stores – compared to 212 million in 2010 – more than half of the country was shopping! And if you thought retailers were wrong to open up on Thanksgiving, get this: 28.7 million people hit the stores on Thanksgiving.

More than half of consumers bought clothing this weekend and nearly 40% purchased electronics.

Today is Cyber Monday, considered the largest Internet shopping day of the year – expect more sky high sales.

Follow HelpSaveMyDollars.com on Facebook and Twitter.

Read more posts on Help Save My Dollars »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.