The Only Black Friday Shopping Cheat Sheet You'll Need

We’re getting closer and closer to Black Friday, and as our countdown clock winds down your planning for the shopping holiday ramps up.



By now all the major Black Friday ad scans have been released, and shoppers are even already starting to camp out across the country in front of their favourite big box stores.

But if you find yourself a little behind this holiday season, with work, family and Thanksgiving obligations, don’t stress.

We’ve got a quick glimpse at the most important Black Friday information to help you catch up.

Our Black Friday shopping cheat sheet is for you to look over and get up to speed.

Print it out, hang it on the fridge, study it once the kids have gone to bed or do whatever you need to do to get ready for Black Friday.

We’ve included store hours, listed out freebies and giveaways, noted what not to buy and more to make your Black Friday shopping experience as fun and productive as possible.

Photo: NerdWallet

