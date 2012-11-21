Half Of All Black Friday Shoppers Won't Set Foot In An Actual Store

There are many times throughout the year in which consumers nationwide are compelled to shop, but Black Friday is specifically an event for the budget-minded and deal-savvy. For this reason, dealnews readers have particularly good insight about how to approach the holiday and make the most of its deals. Below is an infographic displaying the results of a poll that asked them about their plans for Black Friday 2012.



As it’s become apparent that Black Friday is no longer about just a single shopping event, the majority of readers fittingly indicated that they will begin their shopping one to two weeks before the big day. Moreover, 53% of those polled said they would shop mostly online. This is generally well advised, since dealnews discovered that about 70% of sales at brick-and-mortar locations are available online for the same price or less.

The poll also suggests that smartphone usage is becoming more sophisticated, while it simultaneously grows into a more ubiquitous shopping tool. A full 50% of those surveyed said they would shop in some capacity on a phone or tablet, and the reasons behind this move were relatively evenly spread: price checking, searching for coupons, checking for deals at other stores, and making actual purchases. Price checking, not surprisingly, still leads the charge as the number one reason why consumers turn to their phone while shopping.

Scroll through the results below, and tell us how you plan on spending Black Friday 2012.

Photo: DealNews

NOW READ: The 10 Most Dangerous States For Drivers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.