Samsung TVs, Apple Watches, iPads, Xbox Ones sell like crazy to Black Friday online shoppers

Julie Bort
Samsung curved TVJim Edwards

Increasingly, consumers are opting to do Black Friday from the comfort of their their phones, tablets and PCs. Online sales for Black Friday were up 21.5% over last year, according to IBM.

Between Black Friday and Thanksgiving, online shoppers spent about $4.5 billion, with 60% — $2.72 billion — spent on Black Friday itself, according to Adobe.

As you might expect, ecommerce giant Amazon was a big winner. Traffic to Amazon grew nearly 21% for this year’s Black Friday compared to 2014, according to ChannelAdvisor. And traffic to eBay grew 1.5% on Black Friday.

Price comparison tool Google Shopping was another huge winner, with traffic growth about 40% year over year, ChannelAdvisor says, while other online stores (which include sites like Best Buy, Sears, Rakuten.com, and Shopping.com, but excludes Amazon and eBay) claimed their fair share, collectively seeing a 77% increase in visitors.

More than half of shoppers — 57% — used their phones and tablets to browse ecommerce sites. And a large percentage, 35%, made the actual purchase on their phones or tablets, instead of switching to their PCs to do that, IBM says.

As to what people bought online: Electronics, electronics, electronics.

According to Adobe, the most popular Black Friday electronics were:

  • Samsung 4K TVs
  • Apple iPad Air 2
  • Microsoft Xbox One
  • Apple iPad Mini
  • Sony PS4

Adobe says the five most popular toys were:

  • Lego Dimensions
  • Shopkin dolls
  • Lego Star Wars
  • Barbie Dream House
  • Lego Friends

According to IBM, the most popular Black Friday products were:

  • Samsung TVs
  • Apple Watch
  • Sony TVs
  • Beats by Dre
  • LG TVs
  • Jordan Shoes
  • Nintendo Super Smash Bros
  • MeccaNoid Personal Robots (a robot kit that kids build themselves)

