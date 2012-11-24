Insane Footage Of Black Friday Shoppers Attacking A Walmart Smartphone Display

Black Friday tends to bring out the wild side in a lot of people.



Here’s some insane footage of what transpired after a Walmart worker in Moultrie, Ga. rolled out a dolly packed with Black Friday doorbusters.

As a BI reader and Moultrie resident has pointed out, it appears they’re going nuts over a bunch of Android smartphones on sale.

If you really want to lose faith in humanity, skip to the 40 second mark when one woman gets face-palmed and yanked by her pony tail to make room for others.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclaimer: A lot of Youtube users have been re-posting mob scenes from past Black Fridays, and we can not officially verifiy whether this is from Black Friday 2012.

