Black Friday: Send Us Your Stories

This year, we don’t feel like waiting around for official industry stats and retail analyst channel checks to find out how thing went on Black Friday. So tomorrow if you’re among the millions of Americans hitting the mall (AKA: doing your patriotic duty. OK, not really), then let us know what you see out there. Which retailers are marking down items like crazy? At which stores do the salespeople look bored and listless? How does your favourite store compare to last year (try not to let your biases cloud your memory)?



Send us your written observations, pictures — heck, you can even send us video and we’ll put it up. And if you’re not a civilian, but actually involved in retail, then clue us in and let us know how things are going (anonymity always guaranteed). We know we have a pretty plugged-in readership, so with any luck, we’ll have a better sense of how things are going tomorrow than anyone else.

Feel free to use the comments section, or email [email protected]

Also: Vote in our Black Friday poll.

