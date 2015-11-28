BLACK FRIDAY: Save 20% on Business Insider's IGNITION Conference

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which means that not only are people stuffed from their Thanksgiving feasts, but they are also searching for the best deals; and we have one for you.

For the next 6 hours only save big on Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference by using the discount code BLACKFRIDAY to save 20% on your ticket.

There’s only a week left before IGNITION: Future of Digital takes over the Time Warner Center in NYC. Packed with a stellar lineup, IGNITION is guaranteed to be a hit.

Join experts like Jeff Immelt, Chairman & CEO, GE ; Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast; Hiroshi Mikitani, Co-Founder & CEO, Rakuten; Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook; and many more at IGNITION

This deal expires at 5pm today, November 27th- don’t miss out! See our full speaker lineup.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.