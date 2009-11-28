Black Friday: Roku Offering 50% Off Its Web TV Gadget Today

Roku is offering 50% off its high-end “XR” model today. The first 500 buyers at its special Black Friday Web site qualify for the discount — $65 with free shipping. The deal starts at 11 a.m. ET. (See instructions below.)

Like the other Roku devices, it connects your TV to the Internet, offering Web video services like Netflix streaming, Amazon video on demand, and new content like Pandora music and Revision3 video via its new Channel Store.

Unlike its cheaper devics, the XR includes the fastest wi-fi on the market — “wireless N.”

Here’s how it works:

1. Go to http://blackfriday.roku.com starting at 11:00AM Eastern Standard Time (8:00AM Pacific Standard Time) Friday morning.

2. Follow the instructions and enter the code “hdxrsteal” at checkout. The code can be applied to one Roku HD-XR Player.

Click here to go to the Roku Black Friday site >

