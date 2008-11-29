Black Friday Reports From Around The Country

This morning economist Stephen Roach said that it is “game over for the American consumer.” While this might mean that shopping will be a little easier for anyone still in the mood to buy, it spells trouble for retailers dependent on an ever growing habit of consumption by consumers.In the long run, this could help put us on sturdier economic footing. In the meantime, things could be pretty horrific.

That’s the theory, anyway. How are things turning out? The Wall Street Journal’s take is that there are still big crowds but they are buying less. Which sounds awful: you still have to face packed stores but revenues will still be down.

We dug up stories from around the country to bring you a live report on Black Friday shopping nearly everywhere. Earlier reports seem noit as bleak as some of the more pessimistic forecasts. Here’s the roundup.

Fayetteville, Arkansas: Black Friday Shopping Off To Slow Start.

Madison, Wisconsin: Black Friday ‘crazier than last year’ despite bad economy

Oxford, Mississippi: Store Clerk shot and killed in Oxford Friday Morning

Portland, Maine: Maine shoppers line up early for bargains

Fort Oglethorpe, GA: Shoppers Flock to Big Box Retailers

Knoxville, Tennessee: Hundreds lined up in the cold at Target

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Crowd levels: about the same as last year at stores I regularly visit.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Mall traffic estimates at last year’s rate, maybe better

