The Good News And The Bad News About Black Friday Sales

Photo: Chris Hondros / Getty

First the good news: Black Friday sales smashed expectations and set new records.Total sales were up 6.6% from last year to $11.4 billion, with customer traffic up 5.1%, according to ShopperTrak.



Oniine sales were up a massive 24.3%, according to Coremetrics.

Now the bad news: Stores make little money thanks to heavy discounting. Toys R US CEO Gerry Storch told CNBC it was the busiest day and the least profitable day of the year.

As for the economy, a strong Black Friday could mean the consumer more desperate for sales than expected.

Also check out Charles Hugh Smith’s essay on why holiday retail sales are America’s most overhyped indicator.

Don’t miss: 10 things you’re better off buying used >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.