Shop these 7 Black Friday sales if boosting your productivity is a priority in 2021

Black Friday 2020 has arrived. The shopping extravaganza officially kicked off this morning, with retailers set to drop a slew of exclusive deals throughout the day.

Even though Black Friday is still a relatively new concept in Australia, there’s definitely no shortage of bargains to shop – especially if you’re looking to boost your productivity in work, fitness and life in general next year.

With huge sales across tech, office wear, fitness gear and more it’s a great opportunity to set yourself up with the tools you need to smash your goals in 2021. After the year we’ve had, getting yourself into the right mindset to conquer any challenge is a great idea – here are the best deals that’ll aid your productivity in 2021.

Squarespace

Squarespace is a leader in website creation, providing all-in-one solutions to those looking to boost their online presence. If your business is in need of a digital makeover in 2021, make the most of their Black Friday deal – you can save 10% on your first subscription today by using the code BLKFRI10.

Shop Squarespace’s subscription discount here.

Amazon are offering a variety of Black Friday deals across a range of tech, gaming, appliances, fashion and more. If you’re on the hunt for tech that’ll make life easier in 2021, their current $50 off the Kindle Paperwhite and discount on Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones should tickle your fancy.

You can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals here.

Working from home has wreaked havoc on computers everywhere this year. If you’re finding your desktop or laptop is lagging, crashing and failing on simple tasks, it’s probably time for an upgrade. Think about how much time you’ll save if your laptop doesn’t require a restart any time more than 2 apps are used simultaneously.

HP is currently offering up to 37% off on selected and 43% off on selected HP Desktops. You can also save 20% on HP Refurbished devices too.

Shop HP’s Black Friday deals here.

For those on the hunt for a laptop upgrade, Microsoft will also have you covered.

This Black Friday you’ll save 15% on Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Laptop 3, Book 3 + Free Select Sleeve.

If you’re looking for something to fuel your hobbies they’re offering 40% off Gaming Accessories from November 21 until November 30 and up to $1900 AUD savings on select Modern and Gaming PCs.

Shop Microsoft’s Black Friday deals here.

Online shopping giant Kogan is offering a slew of deals across some of the biggest brands in tech this Black Friday.

You’ll be able to save over $800 on Apple laptops and computers (including the Apple iMac 27” Retina Display for only $2,229, save $870). As well as buy the Apple Watch SE for $429 (save $50) and Apple iPhone 8 Refurbished (64GB) A Grade for $369 (save $180).

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch too, they’re offering up over 50% off on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 too.

Shop Kogan’s Black Friday deals here.

It’s always handy to have a few extra cables and chargers on hand – and Belkin are always easily relied on to deliver.

They’re currently running a 40% off sale until December 2nd, in which you’ll be able to nab everything from USB-C to Lighting cables for a bargain price.

Shop Belkin’s Black Friday deals here.

Dell is running a variety of deals over the next week if you’re interested in shopping your options for a new laptop. They’re offering 20% off on ALL XPS and Alienware systems until December 3, and you’ll be able to save 40% on the Inspiron 15 5000 until then too.

Shop Dell’s Black Friday deals here.

Bing Lee is offering a slew of tech deals this Black Friday – you’ll be able to score 20% off laptops, desktops, gaming, two-in-ones, all-in-ones and Chromebooks (does not include Apple).

Shop Bing Lee’s Black Friday deals here.

