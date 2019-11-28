28 Black Friday photos that were taken at the perfect time

Andrew Burton/Getty Images A boy waits to enter the Toys R Us in Times Square in 2014.

Black Friday can be stressful and exhilarating, all in one.

While some photos capture the chaos of the day, others show the excitement or inevitable exhaustion.

These photos were taken at the perfect moment to capture every emotion experienced by Black Friday shoppers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Few days are as chaotic, exciting, stressful, and exhilarating as Black Friday – and many photographers simply can’t resist capturing photos of it all.

From photos of kids falling asleep on shopping bags to images of people fighting over TVs, these pictures were taken at the perfect time.

The moment the doors open on Black Friday is an exhilarating — and slightly terrifying moment — for shoppers and workers.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images People wait in line to go shopping at the JCPenney store at the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Before opening the doors, team members at Best Buy put their hands in for a team huddle to raise morale.

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images Employees engage in a group cheer before opening their doors to shoppers at Best Buy in San Diego, California, in 2015.

Once the doors open, you have to be ready to grab the best deals, like these shoppers.

Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images Shoppers during Black Friday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Around the world, Black Friday shoppers fight for bargains — including these shoppers carrying TVs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Paulo Whitaker/REUTERS Shoppers reach out for television sets on Black Friday in 2017.

Others quite literally fight for the best deals, like this shopper clinging to a TV while another customer tries to drag it away.

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Two shoppers fight over a television on Black Friday.

In some stores, there isn’t even enough room for employees to bring customers their items.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters People in a store on Black Friday.

In Walmart, huge bins and boxes are usually set up brimming with their biggest deals.

Gunnar Rathbun / Invision for Walmart / AP Images Walmart on Black Friday.

While Black Friday shopping can be stressful, some shoppers find a way to have fun with it.

Donald Traill/AP Black Friday shoppers in New York City.

These friends kept themselves entertained in the long lines.

George Frey/Getty Images A group of friends joke around as a long line of shoppers wait for the Best Buy to open for ‘Black Friday’ deals in Orem, Utah, in 2016.

Others seem to just embrace the chaos.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images People enter a JCPenney store on the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2014.

But in the end, it’s usually worth it.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images A man shops at the JCPenney store at the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2014.

Black Friday shopping starts young.

Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images Ceilene Gonzalez, 6, carries a bag with toys as she shops with her mum at the Toys R Us in Times Square in 2007.

While the Times Square Toys R Us is no longer open, these Black Friday photos certainly capture the childlike wonder of the experience.

Yana Paskova/Getty Images Children play in Toys R Us in Times Square during early Black Friday sales in 2015.

This boy’s face truly says it all.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images A boy waits to enter the Toys R Us in Times Square in 2014.

These parents look equally delighted by the Black Friday deals.

Liz O. Baylen/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Joanne Wright and her daughter-in-law, Alison Wright, navigate the sale aisles at Toys R Us on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, in 2015.

Though nothing could compare to the sheer joy on the faces of children playing in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images Lizzy Antwi, 8, (centre) and her sister Dizi Antwi, 5, enjoy a brief moment of playing with motorised vehicles in 2015.

Black Friday isn’t all fun and games, though — this crowd looks positively claustrophobic.

TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images Shoppers crowd the aisles in Macy’s department store in Herald Square, New York, in 2015.

Shoppers in Walmart struggle to get through the aisles on Black Friday.

Gunnar Rathbun/AP Walmart shoppers on Black Friday.

When it comes to Black Friday shopping, having an abundance of energy is the key to scoring everything on your list.

Barbara Davidson/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Driven shoppers run into a Toys R Us store in Torrance, California, during Black Friday madness.

But exhaustion begins to set in for many shoppers after waiting in line and fighting crowds to get the best holiday deals.

Yana Paskova/Getty Images People shop at Macy’s on November 28, 2008, in New York City.

Shoppers can begin to get a little disgruntled after waiting in line for what feels like hours.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images A man checks out his merchandise on Black Friday.

Waiting in line for Black Friday coupons, like these JCPenney shoppers, can also test your patience.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images People receive discount coupons as they wait in line to go shopping at a JCPenney in Jersey City, New Jersey.

And then the exhaustion hits.

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images A shopper yawns as she stands in line to purchase electronics at Best Buy in San Diego, California, in 2015.

This shopper even decided to take a quick nap after a long morning of shopping.

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Alexandria Tartt, 17, takes a nap while shopping with family at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, in 2018.

These children are also ready to call it quits.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Children wait with shopping bags inside Macy’s department store during Black Friday shopping in New York City in 2010.

Once they have scored the best deals, shoppers find creative ways to get their goods home.

Michael Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images Jorge Gonzales of Hyattsville, Maryland, carries a 32-inch television on his head after his arms got tired on the way to the parking lot.

In New York City, simply getting your shopping bags through the subway turnstiles can be an epic mission.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters New York City on Black Friday.

Once all that chaos is over, all that may be left is empty shelves.

Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images An empty shelf is seen at Toys R Us in Times Square an hour after the store was opened in 2007.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.