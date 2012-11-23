Black Friday Shopping Hysteria From Around The Country [PHOTOS]

Photo: Flickr / Michael Holden
Black Friday — well, Thursday — has kicked off.Shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on the best doorbuster deals as various big retailers open up for the most frenzied shopping weekend of the year.
WOAH. Check out this mob attacking a product display at a Moultre, Ga. Walmart. Some poor woman gets shoved in the face to make way for others (49 second mark)
But people across the country have been waiting much longer in front of Best Buy stores. Some have been camping out for a week or more.
The crew at a Naples, Fla. Best Buy pumps each other up before opening doors to the mob waiting outside.
At Sears, there's a strangely well-behaved line at its electronics department, The Wall Street Journal's Dana Mattioli reports.
At a Dallas Toys 'R' Us, the line wrapped around the building — with a mascot keeping watch. It's around 500 people, according to Maria Halkias at the Dallas Morning News.
Walmart is giving these price lists out. Oh, and there weren't any protesters in sight at this store, tweets Hitha Prabhakar.
But we did come across this video of hecklers who launched a verbal attack on customers as they poured into a Best Buy.
'Teen Wolf' actor Colton Haynes is entertaining fans with live tweets and video from his Black Friday adventure. He snapped this great photo of a customer who scored a deal on Just Dance 4 at Walmart.
People weren't just after electronics on Black Friday. Check out this line outside Bed, Bath and Beyond in Highland, Indiana.
A manager at a Griffith, Indiana Kmart tries to hand out doorbuster vouchers to lucky folks in the crowd waiting outside.
