The Black Friday shopping frenzy is moving further online

Black Friday is fast approaching, which means it’s time again to look at how the retail landscape is changing.

For brick-and-mortar stores, Thanksgiving weekend is still huge, but it’s increasingly losing relevance. According to the National Retail Federation, in-store foot traffic has fallen from 147 million in 2012 to 102 million in 2015, as more and more retailers start their promotions early, and as more and more people do their shopping online.

This chart from Statista should put the shift into perspective. Spending on e-commerce sites like Amazon has grown for every day of Thanksgiving weekend over the past eight years. Cyber Monday is still the most bankable, naturally, but growth on Black Friday — when physical and digital go head-to-head — has still outpaced the average growth of e-commerce as a whole.

And if it wasn’t already clear, you can see just how lucrative this weekend should be. Expect Jeff Bezos to have plenty to be thankful about.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

