Black Friday mall shooting leaves one person dead, one seriously injured

AP A man was killed and a teenager injured at a shooting at the Arden Fair Mall.

A 19-year-old man has been killed and a 17-year-old teenager left seriously injured after a mall shooting in Sacramento on Black Friday.

Shots were reported at around 6pm on Friday, and the busy Arden Fair Mall was quickly evacuated.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted: “We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento… a gun is never the answer.”

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at a mall in Sacramento on Black Friday.

Police spokesman Karl Chan confirmed that gunfire was heard and shots reported at 6pm on Friday at the Arden Fair Mall. The mall was quickly evacuated on one of the year’s busiest days due to Black Friday sales.

As the event unfolded, the Sacramento police department tweeted: “SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues.”

As reported in the Sacramento police press release, a 19-year-old man was killed due to the shooting and was found dead inside the mall, officials told KPIX-TV. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old teenager with life-threatening injuries was found at a bank just outside the mall and rushed to hospital.

Police said that the suspect had fled the scene, while Chan said at a news conference: “We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter.”

“We do know that the mall does have a pretty robust surveillance footage,” Chan said, confirming that detectives will be examining the mall’s CCTV footage.

Chan encouraged anyone who might have witnessed the events to contact the police with information. The Sacramento police press release also stated that detectives “have a limited suspect description of an African American male in his 20’s.”

The press release states that the killed victim’s identity will be released once next of kin have been informed.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted that he is awaiting more information from the police department. Steinberg wrote: “We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk. A gun is never the answer.”

