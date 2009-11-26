Black Friday Is A Day For The Bulls

As an interesting factoid, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have risen, historically, on 61.9% and 71.4% of Black Friday trading days according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.



The Dow has gone up only 47.6% of the time, but who looks at the flawed Dow index these days.

Looking to December, the S&P500, Nasdaq, and Dow historically rose 1.7%, 1.9%, and 1.7% respectively on average during this final month.

Yet in a post election-year they’ve barely broken even on average, rising just 0.3%, 0.2%, and 0.8%.

Regardless, for many the trading year has probably already ended. No need to push one’s luck after the stock market rally we’ve seen to date.

Happy Thanksgiving.

(Dow & S&P since 1950, Nasdaq since 1971, via Stock Traders Almanac 2009)

