Here's What Black Friday Looks Like In Afghanistan

A hilarious photo posted on Reddit shows what America’s more than 60,000 deployed soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors think when they hear all this news about Black Friday and ravenous shoppers.



It shows a US soldier posing like he’s waiting in line for the opening of a Walmart, except that it’s a knockoff called Sham’s Walmart (Sham is an Arabic name).

For them, Black Friday is just another day of foot patrols in a foreign land.

Photo: via Reddit

