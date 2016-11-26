Black Friday: Save 35% on Business Insider's IGNITION conference today only!

FortuneWeWork’s Adam Neumann will speak at IGNITION — and you can hear him for 35% off in our Black Friday deal.
It’s the Friday after Thanksgiving and we’ve got a great deal for you that doesn’t even require getting off the couch.
You can save big on Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital Conference this year.
Use discount code BLACKFRIDAY to save 35% on your ticket today only.
There are just 10 days to go before IGNITION kicks off at the Time Warner Center in New York City.
It’s a can’t-miss event that tackles some of the biggest questions in digital business, media, and technology.
This year’s speakers include:
- Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO, Thrive Global
- James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
- Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
- Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T
- Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.
- Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb
- Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.
- David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson
- Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and chief creative officer, WeWork
- Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork
- Raja Rajamannar, global CMO, MasterCard
- Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
- George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc.
- Andrew Bosworth, VP of Advertising & Pages, Facebook
- Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube
- And more!
This deal expires at midnight tonight — don’t miss out!
