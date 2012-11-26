Black Friday Weekend Had The Most Shoppers Of All Time

Photo: Associated Press

This year’s Black Friday weekend broke records for the busiest ever, according to the National Retail Federation. A stunning 247 million people shopped online and in stores from Thursday through Saturday, the most ever, the NRF said in an emailed release today. That compares with 226 million last year.



The shoppers spent a total of $59.1 million in stores, or about $423 a person.

“There’s no question that millions of people were drawn to retailers’ aggressive online promotions this weekend, making sure to research and compare prices days in advance to ensure they were getting the best deal they could,” said BIGinsight Consumer Director Pam Goodfellow told the NRF.

Black Friday foot traffic rose 3.5 per cent this year, research firm ShopperTrak said.

More stores opened on Thanksgiving this year to give shoppers a head-start.

Retail giant Walmart said it had its best Black Friday ever. The chain innovated its promotions strategy, releasing different items at different times to prevent overcrowding in stores.

