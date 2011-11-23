The Dos And Don’ts Of Using Store Credit Cards On Black Friday

Photo: the idealist

With Black Friday about to ring in the holiday spending season, every cash register ring will come with the inevitable sales pitch: “Would you like to save 20% on this purchase by opening a store card today?”Truth be told, store credit cards are tempting and seem practical. Who wouldn’t want to score the promotional 10% or 20% off your first purchase, especially if it saves you hundreds of dollars on your holiday shopping list.



However, store credit cards are often marketed to subprime borrowers and poor credit consumers, and typically offer high interest rates and low credit limits.

As retailers aggressively push store credit cards and consumers ramp up holiday spending, don’t apply for a store credit card without knowing the facts. Here are the dos and don’ts of store credit cards to know before you sign on the dotted line.

Do calculate your store card’s discount. 20% off your first purchase sounds appealing when you hear it, but calculate out how much you actually stand to save on that one-time purchase. If you’re buying a $150 item, you’ll save about $30. Not bad, however you’ll then be saddled with a credit card to pay off and manage. If you’re buying an $800 item, you’ll save $160, which makes it more worthwhile to open the card. Don’t forget there might be better credit cards out there. The best incentive to opening a store credit card is the major discount upon opening the credit card. Read through the terms and conditions and see what other discounts, offers, or perks the card offers. Unless you can maximise those benefits, an travel rewards card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or cash back card like the Chase Freedom Visa is a better bet with bigger perks in the long-run. Do ask about 0% APR promo offers. Some store credit cards come with a six to twelve month promotional period for 0% APR, meaning you aren’t charged interest on your balance for that period as long as you pay on-time monthly. This is especially useful for consumers to afford a big-ticket items without accruing extra cost. However, if you don’t pay off your entire balance before the promotional period ends, you may be charged retroactive interest on the entire balance. Do check the card’s interest rate. Store cards have notoriously high interest rates, usually 20% or higher, compared to the average credit card interest rate of 12.3%, according to the Federal Reserve. If you plan to get a store credit card, make sure you always pay the balance in full by the end of the month or it will cost you significantly in interest. The savings from that 20% discount you received when opening the card is effectively wiped out after a few months’ worth of interest charges. Don’t apply for a store credit card, or any credit card, if you’re applying for credit soon. If you’re planning to take out a loan or mortgage in the next few months, you may want to wait on that credit card application. Applying for a card can knock a few points off your credit score for a few months, which can affect your chance for approval and getting the best interest rates. Also, make sure you don’t apply for more than one or two store cards at a time. Several hard inquiries rack up the damage on your score. Do check your credit limit. Store credit cards tend to have low credit limits around a few hundred or a thousand dollars, so it’s easy to run up a high balance on a low limit. Using a significant amount of that available credit can weigh down your credit score. Don’t get a credit card if you’ll be tempted to spend more. A store credit card, at its best, will offer discounts and save at the places you are already spending. At its worse, a store card will encourage you to shop more at a store you wouldn’t otherwise. At that point, you may be happy you’re saving 10% on your store purchases, but you’re spending 100% more than you would have without the credit card.

On a final note, consumers often ask if it’s OK to open up a store credit card to get the promotional discount or interest-free financing, then close the card after the balance is paid. Closing a fairly recent credit card can negatively impact your credit score in a number of ways: it’ll reduce your available credit, affect your average age of credit lines, and may shorten your credit history.

However, if you have several other active credit cards and closing down that recent store card will keep your spending and credit health in check, it may be worthwhile to close the card down.

If you’re in the market for a store credit card, try researching consumer credit card reviews first at CreditKarma.com to read cardholders’ opinion and feedback, and make sure to read the terms and conditions of the card before you apply.

Justine Rivero is the Credit Advisor for CreditKarma.com, a free credit management website that helps nearly 3.5 million consumers access their truly free credit score.

