BLACK FRIDAY: Here Are The Best Deals On Gadgets Today

Black Friday is the best day to get all those tech gadgets you’ve been eyeing all year.

We’ve rounded up the best products you can find on Amazon today.

Headphones, smartwatches, cameras — they’re all here.

So what are you waiting for? All these great items are super discounted today.

Headphones

Monster Diesel VEKTR Headphones — 70% OFF

Not only do they have great sound quality, but these headphones are also incredibly stylish.

They come with a cleaning cloth with advanced Aegis Microbe Shield.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US229.95 $US69.99









Harman Kardon CL Precision On-Ear Headphones — 65% OFF

These headphones have incredible clarity and accuracy, even at low volume levels. They’re made specifically for iPhones and iPods.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US249.95 $US87.34









Sennheiser CX 300 II Precision Enhanced Bass Earbuds — 64% OFF

These may look small, but they deliver a powerful, bass-driven sound. The soft silicon ear tips adjust to your ear and make fit comfortable.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US79.95 $US29.00









Shure SE215-K Sound Isolating Earphones with Microdriver — 50% OFF

If you’re looking for headphones that block out outside noise, these are for you. They have sound isolation technology that prevents outside noise from interfering with your audio experience.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US199.99 $US99.00









Creative Fatal1ty Gaming Headset — 58% OFF

These headphones are designed specifically for gaming, and come with a detachable and adjustable microphone.

They’re lightweight and adjustable for extended comfort.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US49.99 $US20.99









Smartwatches

Sony SmartWatch US version 1 Android Bluetooth USB Retail Box — 50% OFF

Reading your text messages on your phone is so 2013. Instead, read all your texts, emails or social media updates right off your wrist.

And when a call, or a message or notification comes in, the SmartWatch will let you know with a vibration.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US149.95 $US74.90









Pebble Smartwatch for iPhone and Android — 33% OFF

With the Pebble Smartwatch, you can view notifications from email, SMS, Caller ID, calendar, and your favourite apps straight on your wrist.

Plus you can control music playing on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora.

The battery lasts 5-7 days on one charge.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US149.99 $US99.99









This smartwatch is compatible with most devices with an Android 4.3 (or later) operating system.

It’s voice activated, and comes with 4GB internal memory to accommodate all the apps you’ll need.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US229.99 $US149.99









Cameras

Canon EOS Rebel T5i Digital SLR with 18-55mm STM Lens

— 24% OFF



Take incredibly high-quality photos in JPEG mode with this camera. This camera is the best for people who want to manually control of image quality, and are tech-savvy enough to prefer the touchscreen interface.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US849.00 $US649.00









Canon EOS Rebel T5 EF-S 18-55mm IS II Digital SLR Kit — 27% OFF



If you’re looking for your first “real camera”, we recommend going for this option. It’s intuitive and easy to use. Plus it’s 18.0 Megapixels, which will blow your iPhone’s camera out of the water.

We recommend getting this one as a gift to any budding photography enthusiast in your life.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US549.00 $US399.00









Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

