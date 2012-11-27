The Chart That Saved Christmas

In her analysis of post-Thanksgiving retail sales, Citi’s Deborah L Weinswig cited one big factor that might get consumers in the mood to spend: cheap gas.



While gas prices are up +1.8% YOY, they have fallen (-7.0)% over the past four weeks. We believe the sequential decline gave consumers more confidence to splurge on discretionary items on Black Friday.

Indeed, this is a story that hasn’t been talked about much (gas prices are always talked about on the way up … much less so on the way down).

But, via Gasbuddy.com, here’s the chart that is saving Christmas.

Photo: Gasbuddy.com

