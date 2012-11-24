FIRST EXIT POLL: Black Friday Shopping In One Key Shopping Precinct Lagging Last Year's Pace

Joe Weisenthal

WARNING: Exit polls are always unreliable, and you shouldn’t use them for anything.

But Bloomberg’s Sheila Dharmarajan tweets out a picture of the 34th Street Partnership’s “Annual Black Friday Shopping Bag Poll” which measures the number of folks with shopping bags compared to a year ago  at exactly the same time.

This year is running just slightly behind last year’s pace.

Black Friday

Photo: Sheila Dharmarajan, Twitter

