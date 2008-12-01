Black Friday E-Commerce Sales Up 1%: ComScore

An encouraging sign? Americans spent $535 million on e-commerce shopping this past Friday — so-called “Black Friday” — up 1% year-over-year, according to comScore.

That’s still a sharp deceleration from last year, when Black Friday e-commerce spending jumped 22% from 2006, according to comScore. But it’s better than holiday e-commerce spending to date, which is down 4% from a similar period last year.

_______________________________________________________________________________
2008 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2007
Non-Travel (Retail) Spending
Excludes Auctions and Large Corporate Purchases
Total U.S. – Home/Work/University Locations
Source: comScore, Inc.

Holiday Season to Date                    Millions ($)
                                   2007      2008     Pct Change
November 1 – 28                 $10,839    $10,410       -4%
November 27 (Thanksgiving Day)     $272       $288        6%
November 28 (“Black Friday”)       $531       $534        1%
_______________________________________________________________________________
*Corresponding days based on equivalent shopping days relative to Thanksgiving
(October 27 thru November 23, 2007)

Next data point to look for: Tomorrow’s e-commerce sales, on so-called “Cyber Monday.”

ComScore writes: “Interestingly, Cyber Monday has historically proved to be an accurate bellwether for the overall performance of the online holiday shopping season. While the year-over-year growth rates for individual online spending days vary quite significantly throughout the season, during the past few years Cyber Monday has been within a few percentage points of the final holiday season growth rate.”

ComScore still expects holiday e-commerce spending to be flat year-over-year, with $29.2 billion spent online. That’s a sharp deceleration from last year, when holiday e-commerce shopping grew 19% from 2006.

Americans spent $102.1 billion online this January thru October, up 9% year-over-year.

