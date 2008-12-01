Black Friday E-Commerce Sales Up 1%: ComScore

An encouraging sign? Americans spent $535 million on e-commerce shopping this past Friday — so-called “Black Friday” — up 1% year-over-year, according to comScore.



That’s still a sharp deceleration from last year, when Black Friday e-commerce spending jumped 22% from 2006, according to comScore. But it’s better than holiday e-commerce spending to date, which is down 4% from a similar period last year.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2008 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2007 Non-Travel (Retail) Spending Excludes Auctions and Large Corporate Purchases Total U.S. – Home/Work/University Locations Source: comScore, Inc. Holiday Season to Date Millions ($) 2007 2008 Pct Change November 1 – 28 $10,839 $10,410 -4% November 27 (Thanksgiving Day) $272 $288 6% November 28 (“Black Friday”) $531 $534 1% _______________________________________________________________________________ *Corresponding days based on equivalent shopping days relative to Thanksgiving (October 27 thru November 23, 2007)

Next data point to look for: Tomorrow’s e-commerce sales, on so-called “Cyber Monday.”

ComScore writes: “Interestingly, Cyber Monday has historically proved to be an accurate bellwether for the overall performance of the online holiday shopping season. While the year-over-year growth rates for individual online spending days vary quite significantly throughout the season, during the past few years Cyber Monday has been within a few percentage points of the final holiday season growth rate.”

ComScore still expects holiday e-commerce spending to be flat year-over-year, with $29.2 billion spent online. That’s a sharp deceleration from last year, when holiday e-commerce shopping grew 19% from 2006.

Americans spent $102.1 billion online this January thru October, up 9% year-over-year.

See Also:

The Pets.com Sock Puppet Wants A Bailout

E-Commerce Shrinks For The First Time

Black Friday Traffic Surge Overloads Amazon’s Surge-Proof Servers (AMZN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.