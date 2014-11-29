BLACK FRIDAY: Here Are Best Deals On Electronics Today

Black Friday is the best day to get all those cool electronics you’ve been eyeing all year.

We’ve rounded up the best products you can find on Amazon today.

Printers, TVs, laptops, sound systems — it’s all here.

So what are you waiting for? All these great electronics are super discounted today.

Printers

Canon PIXvMA MX922 Wireless Colour Photo Printer — 50% OFF

This Canon printer comes with a scanner, copier, and fax. You’ll be able to print wirelessly from your compatible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.



Plus there’s built-in Auto Duplex Printing: automatically print on both sides of the paper.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US199.99 $US99.99









Canon Laser Wireless Monochrome Printer— 78% OFF

This printer has wireless connectivity — so you can print from basically anywhere in the house.



Plus it comes with Single touch Quiet Mode, which reduces operational noise.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US495.00 $US109.99









DYMO Label Writer 450 Twin Turbo Printer — 57% OFF

The DYMO label printer enables you to create and print address, shipping, file, folder, and barcode labels.

You’ll be able to print USPS-approved stamps postage directly from your desktop.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US289.00 $US123.99









Sound Systems

VIZIO S3821w-C0 38-inch 2.1 Home Theatre Sound Bar— 53% OFF

This comes with a wireless subwoofer that adds rich bass from anywhere in the room.

You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music from a smartphone, tablet, or PC via Bluetooth.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US339.30 $US159.99









Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II 2.0 Multimedia Speaker System — 53% OFF

You can connect to your computer, MP3 player, LCD TV, or other stereo sources with this speaker system.

The BasXPort technology enhances the low frequency response without having to deal with the bulkiness of a subwoofer.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US149.99 $US69.99









Creative Inspire T12 2.0 Multimedia Speaker System — 56% OFF

If you’re looking for something smaller, check out these. They’re slim, stylish, and are only 5 inches tall.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US79.99 $US34.99









Logitech Rechargeable Touchpad T650

— 69% OFF

The Logitech rechargeable touchpad is a mouse substitute. You can click anywhere on the surface — basically wherever your fingers end up.

The battery life is long, and it’s easily chargeable with a USB.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US79.99 $US24.99









PNY Attaché 128GB USB — 57% OFF

The PNY attaché USB is durable, light-weight design of the PNY Attaché. Plus it comes with a key loop that easily attaches to keychains — so you’ll never lose it.

It can hold approximately 23,674 songs.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US69.99 $US29.99









Televison Sets

Samsung 65-Inch 1080p 3D Smart LED TV — 45% OFF



This 65-inch Samsung TV comes with voice control and motion control. Plus it includes accessories like the Smart Touch Remote Control and 2 pairs of 3D actives glasses.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US2699.99 $US1497.99









This Samsung TV has Backlight technology, and comes with a universal remote.

There’s also Wi-Fi for full-web browsing and connects to apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US799.99 $US447.99









Samsung 60-Inch 1080p 3D Smart LED TV — 41% OFF



With stunning picture quality and clear motion rate, this TV is hard to beat. It comes with a Smart Touch Remote Control and 2 pairs of active 3D glasses.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US2199.99 $US1297.99









DVD Players

Samsung BD-F7500 4K Upscaling 3D Wi-Fi Blu-Ray Disc Player — 33% OFF

This Blu-Ray player lets you see clear pictures and comes with built-in Wi-Fi so that you can access streaming content from the web.

The 4K Up-Scale provides up to 4 times better resolution that Full HD.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US249.99 $US167.99









Laptop Computers

Dell Inspiron 15.6 Inch Laptop — 8% OFF

If you’re looking for a general laptop, this one’s your best bet. It’s lightweight, thin, and is relatively fast.

Plus it’s affordable. Score.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US399.99 $US369.99









Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.