We Have All The Best Black Friday Tech Deals Right Here

Steve Kovach
Shopping

Photo: AP

The Black Friday deals are starting to roll in!We gathered all the best deals out there in tech. From smartphones, to laptops, to TVs, we have you covered.

We’ll keep adding to this list as more come.

Did we miss a good one? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add it!

Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch

Normal Price: $99

Black Friday Price: $79, in store only, while supplies last

Kobo Touch e-reader

Normal Price: $129

Black Friday Price: $99 (ad supported)

Get it at Kobo.com.

iPad 2

Normal Price: Starts at $499.99

Black Friday Price: $45 off all models at Best Buy.

From Apple: $458 for 16 GB Wi-Fi, $548 for 32 GB Wi-Fi, $628 for 64 GB Wi-Fi

iPod Touch

Normal Price: Starts at $199

Black Friday Price: All models start at $178

Get it at apple.com.

MacBook Air

Normal Price: Starts at $999

Black Friday Price: All models $101 off

Get it at Apple.com.

MacBook Pro

Normal Price: Starts at $1,1999

Black Friday Price: All models $101 off

Get it at apple.com.

iMac

Normal Price: Starts at $1,199

Black Friday Price: All models $101 off

Get it at apple.com.

Motorola Xoom LTE

Normal Price: $499.99

Black Friday Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon

Get it at Verizon.com.

HTC Droid Incredible 2 (Red edition)

Normal Price: $199.99

Black Friday Price: Free with a two-year contract from Verizon.

Get it at Verizon.com.

All AT&T Windows Phones and select Android phones

Normal Price: Varies by model

Sale Price: $0.01 with a two-year contract from AT&T (Deal good on Saturday only)

Get them at att.com.

AT&T BlackBerry Torch 9860

Normal Price: $99.99

Sale Price: $0.01 with a two-year contract from AT&T (Offer good Sunday only)

Get it at att.com.

HTC Inspire

Normal Price: $99.99

Sale Price: $29.99 for the red model with a two-year contract from AT&T (Offer good Sunday only)

Sale Price: $0.01 for the black model with a two-year contract from AT&T (Offer good Cyber Monday only)

Get it at att.com.

BlackBerry PlayBook

Normal Price: Starts at $499.99

Black Friday Price: $300 off all models at various retailers: Office Max, WalMart, Staples, Office Depot, and Sprint

Motorola Atrix

Normal Price: $99.99

Sale Price: $0.01 with a two-year contract from AT&T (Offer good Cyber Monday only)

Get it at att.com.

Samsung Infuse

Normal Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $0.01 with a two-year contract from AT&T

Get it at att.com.

LG Thrill

Normal Price: $99.99

Sale Price: $0.01 with a two-year contract from AT&T (Offer good Cyber Monday only)

Get it at att.com.

All non-iPhone smartphones on Amazon

Normal Price: Varies by model

Black Friday Price: $0.01 for a new line with a two-year contract.

Check them all out at Amazon.

Asus Eee Pad Transformer

Normal Price: $399.99

Black Friday Price: $249.99

Get it at Best Buy stores.

Toshiba Smart Blu-Ray Player

Normal Price: $75

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Get it at Best Buy Stores.

Sharp 60-inch Class LCD HDTV

Normal Price: About $1,400

Black Friday Price: $799.99

Get it at Best Buy Stores.

Xbox Kinect

Normal Price: $149.99

Black Friday Price: $99.99

Get it at Best Buy stores. Bundle includes Kinect Adventures, Gunstringer, and Fruit Ninja.

Xbox 360 (4GB)

Normal Price: $199.99

Black Friday Price: $139.99

Get it at Target stores.

Amazon Kindle Keyboard 3G

Normal Price: $139

Black Friday Price: $85 (ad supported)

Get it at Target stores

Need more gift ideas?

