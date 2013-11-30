The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals In Tech

Why waste your time perusing ads and online deals? We’ve picked out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in tech for you right here.
We looked through all the junk and picked out the gadgets, apps, and gizmos you’d actually want to buy.
This list will be updated as more deals are announced, so don’t forget to check back.
Amazon's newest tablet, the 7-inch Kindle Fire HDX, is now available for $US50 off.
Price: $179 (normally $US229)
Timing: Cyber Monday, December 2
On Cyber Monday only, AT&T is selling the HTC One for free when you sign up for a new two-year contract. The HTC One is our favourite Android phone, so this is a very tempting offer.
Price: Free (normally $US99)
Timing: Cyber Monday, December 2
Motorola's new flagship phone, the Moto X, is another great Android device. AT&T will give it away for free on Cyber Monday.
Price: Free (Normally $US99)
Timing: Cyber Monday, December 2
Apple broke from tradition this year. Instead of discounting products, it's giving you a gift card with your purchase of various items.
Price: Up to a $US75 gift card with purchase of iPad, up to $US150 gift card with purchase of a Mac or MacBook, up to $US50 gift card with purchase of iPod Touch or iPod Nano.
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
Apple may not be giving any discounts on products, but others are. If you go to Best Buy, you can save $US50 on the new iPad Air.
Price: Starts at $US449.99 (Normally $US499) at Best Buy
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
You can get last year's Kindle Fire HD for under $US100. It's not the best tablet, but it is the best one you can buy for the price.
Price: $99 (Normally $US199) at Best Buy
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
Google's Nexus 7 tablet will come with a free $US25 gift card to the Google Play store, the online shop for apps, videos, books, and music.
Price: Starts at $US229 (same as normal price), includes $US25 gift card to Google Play
Timing: Black Friday through Cyber Monday
If you want Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, Walmart has a great deal.
Price: $189 with a two-year contract (Normally $US199) at Walmart stores
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
The Beats Audio Pill wireless speaker can connect to any Bluetooth device and play music with really great sound.
Price: $149.95 (normally $US199.95)
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
If you want one of the best video games of the year, check out Grand Theft Auto V. Caution: This game is extremely violent and not for children.
Price: $39.99 (Normally $US59.99), at Kmart stores
Timing: Black Friday
Best Buy is selling a really great 55-inch TV from LG for just $US500.
Price: $500 (normally, $US1,000)
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S4 phone is one of the best devices to launch this year. Now you can get it for next to nothing.
Price: $0 with a two-year contract (Normally $US199.99) at Best Buy
Timing: Black Friday
Looking for a smart watch at an affordable price? Try the Pebble.
Price: $130 (normally $US150)
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
The Nook Simple Touch eReaders is just as good as one of Amazon's cheaper Kindle readers. Now you can get it for a steal.
Price: $39 (normally $US79)
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
Microsoft's original Surface tablet is a great device if you like Windows 8.
Price: $199 (Normally $US349)
Timing: Black Friday, November 29
