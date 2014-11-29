8 Pictures That Will Make You Glad You Stayed Home On 'Black Friday Eve'

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Shoppers wait to enter Macy’s to kick off Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.

Retailers around the country opened their doors on Thanksgiving evening to the massive crowds already gathered outside, waiting in preparation for the deep discounts that have become the trademark of “Black Friday.”

Some 140 million shoppers are expected to line up this weekend, the most popular shopping weekend of the year in the US. It is estimated that these shoppers will spend over $US36 billion during the course of the weekend.

By Friday morning, Wal-Mart had already seen 22 million customers pass through its doors, the company said.

Here’s what the crowds looked like around the US.

Many lined up hours, or even days, in advance. These intrepid folks braved cold temperatures in Indianapolis, Indiana to take advantage of the deals at a local Best Buy.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

As doors opened at this JCPenney store in Newport, New Jersey, consumers rushed in to grab the best deals on limited supplies.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

These types of mad dashes can be dangerous at times. The morbidly titled website BlackFridayDeathCount.com counts seven deaths and 90 injuries due to Black Friday crowds since 2006.

Getty Images

Macy’s opens its doors at 6pm for Black Friday on November 27, 2014 in New York City.

It’s reported that retailers will hire between 725,000 – 800,000 seasonal employees to meet the demands of the massive shopping weekend.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People carry shoes in Macy’s during Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.

While according to a National Retail Federation poll, almost half of all holiday shopping will be done online, the lines at this West Allis, Wisconsin Home Depot still stretched around the block.

Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Same goes for this New Jersey Best Buy, which opened on Thanksgiving evening at 5pm, ahead of many other Black Friday retailers.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

It’s estimated that per-person spending this holiday season will be around $US804.42, up 5% from the $US767.27 consumers spent per person last year, according the NRF.

REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.